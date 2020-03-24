TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane forced to close Buns Out 'indefinitely' due to coronavirus

'After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, to keep our staff employed and customers happy, we've decided to indefinitely close Buns Out'

24 March 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Maps Maponyane has closed his Buns Out restaurant due to Covid-19.
Maps Maponyane has closed his Buns Out restaurant due to Covid-19.
Image: John Liebenberg/Sunday Times

As the country prepares for a 21-day lockdown in a bid to help curb the spread of Covid-19, media personality Maps Maponyane has taken the tough decision to close down his Buns Out restaurant "indefinitely".  

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown on Monday night as a desperate measure to prevent loss of lives due to Covid-19. The lockdown starts from midnight on Thursday.  

Taking to Twitter, Maps said he had to close his new fast food joint due to this “indefinite” time.

He said although he tried all he could to keep his staff employed, closing the burger joint was the right thing to do as nobody knows how long crisis mode will continue in the country.

“After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, to keep our staff employed and customers happy, we've decided to indefinitely close Buns Out.

“We don't know how long it will be or if we'll survive this period, but it's the right thing to do."

After a short while in business, opening the Johannesburg restaurant last September and a pop-up joint in Durban, Maps explained how tough it was trying to run a small business during the pandemic.

He said he was also adhering to the president's call for South Africans to stay at home.

“It's tough as a new small business, but at the end of the day we need to keep everyone safe, and staying operating in any kind of way would completely go against this. Wash your hands often, stay safe and if in any way possible, stay home. Please be considerate and take care of each other.”

Though the country will be on total lockdown for 21 days and many citizens hit panic mode, Maps said: “21 days isn't pap 'n vleis. May the odds be forever in your favour.”

Nomzamo to Maps: Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it

"Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. You made your bed. Lie in it'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Halala! Maps Maponyane’s burger joint named one of the world’s best by Bloomberg

Have you even tried it, bro?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon

That luncheon was LEVELS unmatched!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This moment left us in our feels at Zola Nombona's intimate baby shower TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans relieved to find out Trevor Noah isn't trending because of Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X