Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo thanks her man for keeping her calm during restrictions

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has praised her bae for helping her to cope and stay calm while the Covid-19 pandemic sends uncertainty and panic around the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day national lockdown from midnight on Thursday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in SA. It follows earlier restrictions on travel, schooling and large gatherings.

Thembisa, like many of us, has been watching it all unfold, and took to social media on Monday to thank her hubby for being her support in a world of uncertainty.

“My husband is pretty bad ass. I swear, he gives me life and light in these days of uncertainty!” she wrote.