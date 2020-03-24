TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo thanks her man for keeping her calm during restrictions

24 March 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thembisa Mdoda has praised her man.
Image: Instagram/ Thembisa Mdoda

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has praised her bae for helping her to cope and stay calm while the Covid-19 pandemic sends uncertainty and panic around the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day national lockdown from midnight on Thursday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in SA. It follows earlier restrictions on travel, schooling and large gatherings.

Thembisa, like many of us, has been watching it all unfold, and took to social media on Monday to thank her hubby for being her support in a world of uncertainty.

My husband is pretty bad ass. I swear, he gives me life and light in these days of uncertainty!” she wrote.

Just days earlier she gushed about his ability to always make her smile.

Thembisa gave fans a first glimpse of her man last month in a series of Valentine's Day posts on Twitter.

The star has been shy to spill any tea on her man, but told  Sowetan they met on the set of Our Perfect Wedding.

“It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing.”

