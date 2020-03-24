WATCH | Black Coffee: I don’t make music for the clubs

TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee: I don't make music for the clubs

24 March 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee wants his music to be an experience, not only in the club.
Black Coffee wants his music to be an experience, not only in the club.
Image: Black Coffee via Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has again lifted the lid on his creative process, saying he doesn't make music with clubs in mind.

The SA-born DJ has spent several years touring the world and selling out some of the biggest dance venues in the world, from Las Vegas to Ibiza.

In a candid video on social media this week, Black Coffee said he has always lived by the mantra of doing what he loves and only playing music he loves.

“That's how I get to really enjoy what I am doing and have fun. I only play music that I love and I do the same with making music.”

He said while known as a club DJ, “I do not at all make music for the club. I love it when I see people posting videos of people driving to my music, cleaning their houses, doing random things just outside the club space.

“I feel that people connect more in that state, where they are more comfortable with family and friends.”

Previously, the DJ has spoken on the emotional impact music can have and how he wants to spread hope and joy through it.

Last week, Black Coffee responded to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the restrictions put in place because of it by hosting an intimate live stream from home to keep spirits up.

He said he wanted to use the opportunity to show that “music unites”.

