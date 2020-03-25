IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar'

Polygamy reality show Mnakwethu continues to cause anger on these streets and Tuesday night’s reunion show once again left many viewers up in arms.

Ngiga had appealed to the show to help him propose the idea of taking a second wife, but he was soon dragged and accused of trying to justify his cheating.

He told the reunion show's host Linda Sibiya that things had been peaceful at home since the first episode he featured in aired.

“Everything at home has been peaceful and the women I am involved with get along very well,” he said.

He explained that he introduced his mistress to his wife so that he could show her that he didn’t want to keep secrets from her any more.

“She needs to know everything as a sign of my honesty and loyalty to her.”

He added that his first wife knew everything that was happening at home.

Ngiga came to the show alone, claiming both his wives were “back home”.

Little did he know that his “second wife” Nokukhanya was actually in the audience and ready to spill the tea.

Malume was sweating as Nokukhanya opened up about their relationship.

“After the show, things changed. After seeing how broken MaKhumalo was, and after I learnt new information that I didn’t know before the show, I realised that this is not worth it. I can’t do it. I told him I can’t do this.”

The show ended with Ngiga calling his first wife, saying he had no idea how Nokukhanya showed up.

Fans at home were shocked by the revelation and flooded social media with memes and messages slamming Ngiga. They also accused him of being a “liar” for misleading the country with his tales of a happy home.