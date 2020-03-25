Kelly K reiterates Khaya Mthethwa's belief that coronavirus is not an act of God
Musicians Khaya Mthethwa and Kelly Khumalo don't think the Covid-19 outbreak is an “act of God”.
As the disease continues to wreak havoc worldwide, people have flooded social media with Bible verses in an attempt to back up their belief that it is.
On Twitter, Khaya, who is also a pastor, said: “If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.”
Kelly agreed, saying: “This is exactly what I’ve been saying #GodIsNotAngry.”
This is exactly what I’ve been saying #GodisNotAngry ✊🏾 https://t.co/dk8zbMMMdl— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) March 24, 2020
She might have turned to gospel music, but Kelly hasn't stopped flaunting her sexy body on Instagram. This landed her in hot water with “believers” recently.
Earlier this month, she was dragged on social media after she posted a racy picture of herself in a bathtub, with her underwear lying on the floor. People said she wasn't respecting her body or religion.
Responding to the critics, Kelly said: “I am still battling to understand how a picture in a bathtub, and a pair of knickers on the floor, defines my relationship with God.
“For the longest time, I have watched the so-called Christians getting away with judging people to the extent where we have people that fear to go to the house of the Lord or fear being vocal about their relationship with God because people will judge them."
Kelly then made sure the “haters” understood: “My choices, my life, my relationship with God has absolutely nothing to do with you. I will continue to sing gospel music whenever I feel like. I will not have you or anyone else try to take that away from me.”