Lebo M heartbroken by Manu Dibango's death due to Covid-19

“It is with deep sadness that we announce to you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19,” a statement on the page read.

A funeral service “will be held in strict privacy” with a memorial service scheduled for “when possible”, amid lockdown measures in France.

Manu's death sent shock waves across the world and Lebo M took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to pay his final respects to his friend.

“RIP big brother, Manu. Another African global icon gone too soon 💔💔💔,” Lebo wrote, alongside a picture of the star.