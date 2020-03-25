TshisaLIVE

Lebo M heartbroken by Manu Dibango's death due to Covid-19

25 March 2020 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Lebo M mourned the death of his friend Manu Dibango.
Image: Via Lebo M's Instagram

The Lion King producer Lebo M has joined the chorus of tributes for Manu Dibango (86) after the Cameroonian afro-jazz musician died due to coronavirus, the BBC reported. 

News of Manu's death was also confirmed on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce to you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19,” a statement on the page read.

A funeral service “will be held in strict privacy” with a memorial service scheduled for “when possible”, amid lockdown measures in France.

Manu's death sent shock waves across the world and Lebo M took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to pay his final respects to his friend.

“RIP big brother, Manu. Another African global icon gone too soon 💔💔💔,” Lebo wrote, alongside a picture of the star.

He was joined by other African music veterans, including Angelique Kidjo and Youssou Ndour.

Angelique shared a video of her rehearsing with Manu two months ago, hailing him as “the original giant of African music and a beautiful human being”.

Youssou said that Manu was “a big brother, a pride for Cameroon and for Africa as a whole”.

« Quand Youssou aborde des sujets, il faut l’écouter sérieusement »; « Des personnes comme Youssou Ndour, on en a besoin...

Posted by Youssou Ndour on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

