'Let's agree that you're slow': Inside Native Rhythms' Velile Sithole and Buhle Mda’s spicy exchange

25 March 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Buhle Mda from The Soil asked how critical service staff would be protected during the lockdown.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

The Soil hitmaker Buhle Mda and Native Rhythms boss Velile Sithole had fans reaching for the popcorn when they exchanged words during a conversation on the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown on Monday evening to try to control the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The lockdown will take effect from Thursday at midnight, with only workers in essential services being allowed out the house to work.

Buhle, through her spicy alter ego Sis Getty, asked if robots would be working in those sectors.

Taking to the comments section, Velile claimed the Buhle was being “slow” and offered her some advice to get her affairs in order for the lockdown.

“Let’s all agree that you are slow ke. Essential services will operate because we have to eat, bank, get medical treatment and our waste picked up. Call Ramaphosa if you have a problem. For now, please call Samro as a composer and get [an] advance for your compositions and call your bank and arrange a relief if you are a business.

“Call your publisher and get your money for royalties not paid and record label (that’s me) and see if you have any royalties you can be paid as well as Chu’s school and tell them you need relief for school fees. Thanks bye.”

Buhle responded by saying she must be slow then.

She explained that she was simply worried about the health of those who were providing essential services.

“My concern here is the people who work at these facilities - what about their health? They will need to come home to us, with God knows what. It is 21 days after we could all treat it like you're buying igroza for the month and just staying put.

“Most banks have apps where we can sort out our finances. Leyoku phonela uRamaphosa ngizoy'treata like a joke, since this platform is for jokes after all,” she added.

