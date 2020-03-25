Linda Mtoba on raising her newborn
‘One of the things I’ve learnt with having Bean is that just because my husband isn’t doing things the way I want, doesn’t mean he’s doing it wrong’
Since giving birth to her baby girl in October last year, actress Linda Mtoba has learnt some valuable life lessons.
One is that even though she and hubby Steven Meyer have different parenting styles, one is not necessarily better than the other.
Taking to Twitter, Linda wrote: “One of the things I’ve learnt with having Bean is that just because my husband isn’t doing things the way I want, doesn’t mean he’s doing it wrong.”
One of the things I’ve learnt with having Bean is that just because my husband isn’t doing things the way I want,doesn’t mean he’s doing it wrong.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) March 24, 2020
Since becoming a mom, Linda has admitted to being overprotective, which is to be expected, right?
Like many, the actress is worried about raising her daughter in a society that can be dangerous.
“I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt ... May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer].”
She's also been vocal about moms breastfeeding in public.
“I really don’t give much thought to feeding my daughter in public, she needs to eat, so I feed her.
“I thought maybe I’d be anxious about it, but speaking to other mommies truly gave me the confidence I needed to do it. Mommies, it’s okay to breastfeed our babies in public and not feel any shame for it.”