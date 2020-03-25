Linda Mtoba on raising her newborn

Since becoming a mom, Linda has admitted to being overprotective, which is to be expected, right?

Like many, the actress is worried about raising her daughter in a society that can be dangerous.

“I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt ... May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer].”

She's also been vocal about moms breastfeeding in public.

“I really don’t give much thought to feeding my daughter in public, she needs to eat, so I feed her.

“I thought maybe I’d be anxious about it, but speaking to other mommies truly gave me the confidence I needed to do it. Mommies, it’s okay to breastfeed our babies in public and not feel any shame for it.”