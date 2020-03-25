More than 84,500 people tuned in to DJ Black Coffee’s Covid-19 online gig

DJ Black Coffee has sold out some of the world's best clubs and venues, and recently dominated online.

While countries, including SA, go into lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, DJ Black Coffee streamed a set online at the weekend to “keep spirits up”.

“I'm doing an intimate live stream from home to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world. Music unites,” he wrote.

According to international music publication Hype Bot, the event was a huge success.

“More than 84,500 unique viewers watched the 90-minute show, with more than 19,000 watching concurrently,” the site said.

The info was retweeted by Black Coffee.

Here is a snippet from the set, captured and shared by fans.