More than 84,500 people tuned in to DJ Black Coffee’s Covid-19 online gig
DJ Black Coffee has sold out some of the world's best clubs and venues, and recently dominated online.
While countries, including SA, go into lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, DJ Black Coffee streamed a set online at the weekend to “keep spirits up”.
“I'm doing an intimate live stream from home to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world. Music unites,” he wrote.
According to international music publication Hype Bot, the event was a huge success.
“More than 84,500 unique viewers watched the 90-minute show, with more than 19,000 watching concurrently,” the site said.
The info was retweeted by Black Coffee.
Here is a snippet from the set, captured and shared by fans.
Black coffee came through when the world needed something to cheer up pic.twitter.com/pw6uIXo7rP— The Prodigal Son🕴🕴 (@Chrizzy1015) March 20, 2020
The biggest event of the year.— #celebritieslookalike New TVshow (@Hunadi_theHost) March 20, 2020
Black Coffee ka gae ☕🍵🖤😅😀.
He bathong, go a tsefa. 😃🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ybf2Rrr0TV
Black Coffee has always been about reaching out to fans and making memories. In a post this week he said he made music fans can relax to and use as a companion.
“I do not at all make music for the club. I love it when I see people posting videos of people driving to my music, cleaning their houses, doing random things just outside the club space.
“I feel that people connect more in that state, where they are more comfortable with family and friends.”