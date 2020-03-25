WATCH | Mariah Carey works out in Gucci and diamonds while singing to her song

Draped in diamonds, Mariah Carey is keeping up with her exercise routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary singer, doing her part to halt the spread of Covid-19 by practising self-isolation, shared a video of herself working out in her home gym on social media.

Sporting a fancy Gucci outfit, sunglasses, diamond bracelets and chic black surgical gloves, Carey tells her followers she is “staying home and staying active”.