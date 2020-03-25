WATCH | Mariah Carey works out in Gucci and diamonds while singing to her song
'Quarantine's got me stressed out'
Draped in diamonds, Mariah Carey is keeping up with her exercise routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The legendary singer, doing her part to halt the spread of Covid-19 by practising self-isolation, shared a video of herself working out in her home gym on social media.
Sporting a fancy Gucci outfit, sunglasses, diamond bracelets and chic black surgical gloves, Carey tells her followers she is “staying home and staying active”.
As if that was not enough, Carey's 2005 hit song, Like That, can be heard in the background as she performs different versions of the track while hitting the elliptical.
“I came to work out ... quarantine's got me stressed out. Oh well, that's what's up now. Boy, I know you're watching me, so what's it gonna be?” she sings.
Watch the video below.
Staying home & staying active with #demgloves! #itslikethat #lambily pic.twitter.com/sV5Oy52JRk— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2020
This is not the first entertaining video Carey has shared with her fans during self-isolation.
Others include one of the singer and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, washed their hands for 20 seconds.
Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️ https://t.co/lStI918GmF pic.twitter.com/SO8SQJNrk7— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 13, 2020
She also shared one of her doing TikTok's Flip the Switch challenge.
Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody!! Stay home & stay safe!! 💚☘️ #fliptheswitch @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/bohppgaMRm— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 17, 2020