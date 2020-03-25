TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mariah Carey works out in Gucci and diamonds while singing to her song

'Quarantine's got me stressed out'

25 March 2020 - 06:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mariah Carey says she's 'staying home and staying active'.
Mariah Carey says she's 'staying home and staying active'.
Image: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP

Draped in diamonds, Mariah Carey is keeping up with her exercise routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary singer, doing her part to halt the spread of Covid-19 by practising self-isolation, shared a video of herself working out in her home gym on social media.

Sporting a fancy Gucci outfit, sunglasses, diamond bracelets and chic black surgical gloves, Carey tells her followers she is “staying home and staying active”.

 

As if that was not enough, Carey's 2005 hit song, Like That, can be heard in the background as she performs different versions of the track while hitting the elliptical.

“I came to work out ... quarantine's got me stressed out. Oh well, that's what's up now. Boy, I know you're watching me, so what's it gonna be?” she sings.

Watch the video below.

This is not the first entertaining video Carey has shared with her fans during self-isolation.

Others include one of the singer and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, washed their hands for 20 seconds.

She also shared one of her doing TikTok's Flip the Switch challenge.  

