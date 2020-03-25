TshisaLIVE

Zodwa claps back at claims her man is not happy: He is just shy and calm

25 March 2020 - 14:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa and Vusi are head over heels in love.
Zodwa and Vusi are head over heels in love.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished any suggestions that there is trouble in paradise, insisting that her young boyfriend Vusi Ngubane is still happy in their relationship.

The star has been using the restrictions and upcoming 21-day lockdown over the coronavirus to spend some quality time with Vusi.

Social distancing was clearly not on the agenda for the pair, who posted a video on Instagram this week of themselves dancing in nothing but their underwear.

“I love being happy & free with calculated moves. Being home is beautiful. Look at me laughing,” Zodwa said of the moment.

While many laughed at the video, some claimed that Vusi looked unhappy.

Zodwa hit back, saying that her bae was just shy.

“We are just us. He’s shy and calm. I am the f**sek one,” she explained.

She also clapped back at cheating suggestions that made their way onto her TL. 

“I am sure that I love him. A woman like me chases money, not what you think this child can do.”

Sis again warned her followers to not involve themselves in her love life and said she would reveal only what she wanted to about their relationship.

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she preferred to not involve her bae in her public life.

“Since I'm very busy I don't want to make him understand my life or involve him because my previous relationship was ruined by that. After they get used to this life, they become big-headed and think they are a superstar, and the only superstar is me.”

Vusi said he was attracted to Zodwa’s honesty.

“What attracted me to her is her honesty, she's pure. I love being happy and she loves being happy. I'm an entrepreneur and also furthering my studies,” Vusi said.

