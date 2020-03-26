Gospel star Dr Tumi swaps the mic for a stethoscope to help with Covid-19 outbreak

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, the star explained that after seeing how much strain the health systems in other countries were under because of the virus, it was important for him as a medical practitioner to lend a helping hand.

“I’m hoping this will encourage other medical doctors who are in private practice to donate time to the public sector and assist the government with this pandemic.”

He said it was his duty to be patriotic and serve in times of crisis.

“During my time as a community service doctor and also as a medical officer I have previously worked in a highly infectious environment managing patients with XDR and MDR TB for a period of two years.

“It was good training for managing infectious diseases and I believe I will add value and bring that experience to assist the hospital."

Dr Tumi has more than 12 years' experience in both public and private practice and said assisting free of charge would “really be fulfilling”.

He is also spreading hope through his motivational messages of healing, centered on a portion of scripture from the Bible.

“Isaiah 41:10 (KJV): Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”