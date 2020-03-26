TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans shook after 'Rea Tsotella's' Nokuthula lends her aunt 100k!

26 March 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tweeps think TV personality Moshe Ndiki did a great job as host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Tweeps think TV personality Moshe Ndiki did a great job as host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Fans of Rea Tsotella felt sorry for Nokuthula, who had to approach the reality show to help her after her aunt only paid back R455 of the R100,000 she owed her. And she showed no remorse.

Nokuthula told host Moshe Ndiki that she lent her mamkhulu the money when she needed it desperately. The problems began when Nokuthula started asking her to repay it.

Mamkhulu not only gave her the runaround, but started being unnecessarily rude to Nokuthula. At some point the aunt claimed to have paid back 45k. 

It turned out to be R455,89.

Mamkhulu was seemingly unmoved by Nokuthula's pleas, leaving a lot of fans hurt on her behalf.

Watch the mini clip below:

The studio audience couldn't believe how “calm” mamkhulu was when the confrontation happened, just like those who took to Twitter to express their shock.

