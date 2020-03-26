IN MEMES | Fans shook after 'Rea Tsotella's' Nokuthula lends her aunt 100k!
Fans of Rea Tsotella felt sorry for Nokuthula, who had to approach the reality show to help her after her aunt only paid back R455 of the R100,000 she owed her. And she showed no remorse.
Nokuthula told host Moshe Ndiki that she lent her mamkhulu the money when she needed it desperately. The problems began when Nokuthula started asking her to repay it.
Mamkhulu not only gave her the runaround, but started being unnecessarily rude to Nokuthula. At some point the aunt claimed to have paid back 45k.
It turned out to be R455,89.
Mamkhulu was seemingly unmoved by Nokuthula's pleas, leaving a lot of fans hurt on her behalf.
Watch the mini clip below:
Don’t forget to watch #ReaTsotellaWednesday at 21:30.— Lerato N. (@uLelato) March 25, 2020
The studio audience couldn't believe how “calm” mamkhulu was when the confrontation happened, just like those who took to Twitter to express their shock.
Imagine giving someone R100K and they only returned R455.89— Ezra Shai (@theEzraNotes) March 25, 2020
The level of disrespect😫😫😫😫#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/vCTPZukMA8
Here's a tip when you borrow people money, borrow them money you'd be able to lose and not have serious financial problems #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/qGZBv6mL84— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) March 25, 2020
Only a fool will rob its relative knowing she doesn't have parents or anyone to turn to !!! God is also God of those who are orphaned !!!!#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/MryPAnABPA— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) March 25, 2020
Someone is not telling the truth here. R45k was deposited and dololo proof of payment #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/6KOj8SyzjS— Buli ka Lungstar 😘😘 (@Buli_Babes) March 25, 2020
The accused is not even shocked to find out that the victim didn't receive R45000— UnapologeticallyMe🔥 (@Retshegofadicoe) March 25, 2020
She's so unbothered
She's lying straight #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/bXy2rXl0o3
If you want to ruin a relationship
Involve money qha!#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/ScTIbl3D4z
Mam'khulu is a seasoned liar n thief... Ai...Ai... Ai.... #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/9a0YqUxSCM— ItsMadamToYou (@MsFhay_fay) March 25, 2020
That's if she wants inner peace #ReaTsotellaWednesday https://t.co/UXbuEcgVvn pic.twitter.com/q0CDx76BZg— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) March 25, 2020