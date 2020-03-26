Lerato Makhetha pens song of unity for Africa: We need to take this time to reflect
As SA gears up for a 21-day lockdown, actor and musician Lerato Makhetha hopes that people will use the opportunity to reflect on themselves and the continent's struggles.
The former Isidingo star recently dropped a new single under his stage name Son of Jerry, entitled Makubenjalo.
Lerato told TshisaLIVE that the song is a “love letter to Africa” and a call for the continent to unite.
“I started writing the song about a year ago at a time when there was a lot of social unrest, xenophobic attacks, gender-based violence and marches. I thought we have a long way to go. Pre-1994 we had something to fight for, a common goal, but of late we are fighting against each other.”
He said that he hopes the song will help people pause and “look within”, especially at a time when the country faces a new enemy: Covid-19.
“We need to sit and take stock of where we are. We rely on each other and we need each other."
Lerato, who is the son of veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng, changed his stage name to pay homage to his father.
“I went through life trying to hide my father away. I wanted to be my own person, make it on my own in the industry. I didn't want to be in his shadow. I grew up and realised that it is a big part of my heritage.
“If you listen to African praise poets, when you walk into the room you are introduced by your ancestors, you are introduced by your forefathers. It is announcing who you are, to be recognised as such. It was important that I went back to that.”