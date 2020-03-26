Lerato Makhetha pens song of unity for Africa: We need to take this time to reflect

As SA gears up for a 21-day lockdown, actor and musician Lerato Makhetha hopes that people will use the opportunity to reflect on themselves and the continent's struggles.

The former Isidingo star recently dropped a new single under his stage name Son of Jerry, entitled Makubenjalo.

Lerato told TshisaLIVE that the song is a “love letter to Africa” and a call for the continent to unite.

“I started writing the song about a year ago at a time when there was a lot of social unrest, xenophobic attacks, gender-based violence and marches. I thought we have a long way to go. Pre-1994 we had something to fight for, a common goal, but of late we are fighting against each other.”