Soapies halt shooting ahead of Covid-19 lockdown

With the national shutdown set to take effect from midnight on Thursday, local production houses shooting some of the country's biggest TV shows have come to a halt.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown, restricting all citizens to their homes unless they are accessing or providing essential services.

Muvhango and Skeem Saam are just some of the productions that have stopped shooting this week ahead of the lockdown. The producers of both told TshisaLIVE that the safety and health of their crew and cast is their biggest priority.

MUVHANGO

Muvhango's senior creative director Nthabiseng Tau told TshisaLIVE that the main filming of the show was halted just hours after the president's address on Tuesday.

“We have shot a couple of scenes in the morning, to kind of safeguard where we are as a production, in terms of deliverables and to have things that are on air. We closed yesterday [Tuesday], so actors and crew are not on call as of when they wrapped yesterday.”

Tau explained that there was a sombre mood on set, with the outbreak of Covid-19 on everyone's mind.

“We are taking the necessary precautions but when it comes to nature, we all don't know or understand what's going on.”

She added that the soapie would still air on TV as they had footage for two months.