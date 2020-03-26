WATCH | Sho Madjozi made the lockdown rules into a song - and it’s already a vibe!

While many are worried about not being able to groove during the 21-day national lockdown, rapper Sho Madjozi is making sure South Africans know and understand the rules the best way she knows how ... through a song.

The star, who's been very vocal during the Covid-19 outbreak in SA, is making sure that South Africans are doing their best to combat the spread of the virus.

Taking to Instagram, Sho remixed a childhood favourite rhyme where she counts the five things people need to do during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the song, Sho highlighted the importance for citizens to stay at home, wash their hands, and limit hugs and touching.