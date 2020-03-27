TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda appeals for peace amid lockdown anxiety -'People show their meltdowns in different ways'

27 March 2020 - 10:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Anele Mdoda appeals to people to be kinder as some panic about the coronavirus and lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has appealed for calm and peace amid the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.

SA is on a 21-day  lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.  

In the hours leading up to the lockdown, many flooded social media to share their anxiety about the time ahead.

She urged people to be patient during this time, explaining that people show their pain in different ways.

