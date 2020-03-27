TshisaLIVE

Buhle Samuels hits back after being dragged for 'Covid-19 sarcasm'

27 March 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Buhle Samuels got dragged for her 'crime will go down' thanks to Covid-19 joke.
Actress Buhle Samuels got dragged for her 'crime will go down' thanks to Covid-19 joke.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Samuels

Buhle Samuels' attempt at humour during these uncertain Covid-19 times has backfired. 

On Twitter, the Muvhango actress said she thought some positives would come from the 21-day lockdown, which takes effect at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16. 

I think one of the positive things that will come from the Covid-19 lockdown is no crime for a whole 21 days! It is said a habit can be formed/broken in 21 days, let’s hope thieves can learn better ways to behave in society!”

Her tweet didn't land as she intended. People started filling up her mentions with what the lockdown meant for most South Africans. 

Some said her tweets were “stupid” and that crime would go up because people were losing their jobs.

Buhle had to “defend” herself.

Some [of] you need to have a little more humour! If you believe from just one tweet I’ve posted that I believe people can just stop being thieves in 21 days then I think you need to worry more about yourself!” she said.

