DJ PH and DJ Shimza excited as #QuarantineOnlineParty moves to TV

27 March 2020 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ PH and Shimza are bringing the #QuarantineParty to your TVs.
Image: Shimza/ Twitter

After a successful debut on the internet, DJ Shimza and DJ PH are here to entertain the people of Mzansi during the 21-day lockdown as their #QuarantineParty moves from online to TV.

The #QuarantineOnlineParty that took Mzansi by storm last weekend not only managed to entertain people in the comfort of their homes but it also caught the attention of the big bosses at Channel O.

In partnership with an adult beverage, the channel will now be bringing the #QuarantineParty to more people in Mzansi via their TVs.

DJ Shimza shared his excitement over the deal with TshisaLIVE.

“We were approached by the channel after the first one. It's quite cool to have the corporates come through and help us reach our audience. They need the content and we need the reach, this is also a way for us to get money from brands because artists are going through a drought as far as gigs go. So this is a bit of money for the artists, which for us is a win-win.”

Shimza explained that even though South Africans loved the online partying, most struggled with data, which was why TV meant more people.

Check out the video below as DJ PH also shares in the excitement and lets the people know where to find them on their small screens.

Will you be joining the party?

