'Haters gonna see a lot more of this Ivyson s**t' - Nasty C joins Def Jam
SA rapper Nasty C is on top of the world after signing a massive international record deal with prestigious US entertainment company Def Jam.
The news was announced on Thursday evening, with Billboard reporting that the deal comes as a joint venture with Universal Music Africa.
Nasty C has got straight to work, marking his US debut with a new single There They Go. The song premiered on Apple Music Beats 1 with Ebro Darden on Thursday evening.
While fans across the world stanned over the news, Nasty C took to social media to thank God, his team and fans for their support.
He also shared a snippet of the song's music video and said haters would hear a lot more of him.
“You haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson s**t, I swear!”
Special thanx to God, my team and everybody listening ✌🏾♥️— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) March 26, 2020
ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!! U haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson shit I swear!!. Phalaza 🤮 #ThereTheyGo @defjam as’pheke pic.twitter.com/9GzCJUZQNy— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) March 26, 2020
Meanwhile, the streets can't stop celebrating Nasty C's massive win!
Nasty C is officially a Def Jam artist! WILD!!! 😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 26, 2020
Nasty C x Def Jam!!! That's big, and he deserves every bit of it!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Shout out to the young king @Nasty_CSA 👑🇿🇦— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) March 26, 2020
I am happy for nasty c signing that deal with def jam‼️ that kid is a star and deserves all the blessings. Shine on young king!! shine on 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— #16 (@L_Tido) March 26, 2020
Nasty C is done🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ThereTheyGo— Adwoa Bruce Lee🔥🔫 (@adwoa_brucelee1) March 26, 2020
I always used to say South Africa is not Nasty Cs market. U deserve this #NastyC— Shandu v Lukhwareni (@shandu_vele) March 27, 2020
Nasty C is officially FAR GONE!!!! Geez 👑🔥 https://t.co/CqEahgUb1J— LJ_Over_Any_Rapper (@Macleanakoto5) March 27, 2020