'Haters gonna see a lot more of this Ivyson s**t' - Nasty C joins Def Jam

27 March 2020 - 08:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C signed an international deal with Def Jam.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

SA rapper Nasty C is on top of the world after signing a massive international record deal with prestigious US entertainment company Def Jam.

The news was announced on Thursday evening, with Billboard reporting that the deal comes as a joint venture with Universal Music Africa.

Nasty C has got straight to work, marking his US debut with a new single There They Go. The song premiered on Apple Music Beats 1 with Ebro Darden on Thursday evening.

While fans across the world stanned over the news, Nasty C took to social media to thank God, his team and fans for their support.

He also shared a snippet of the song's music video and said haters would hear a lot more of him.

“You haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson s**t, I swear!”

Meanwhile, the streets can't stop celebrating Nasty C's massive win!

