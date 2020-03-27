Kagiso Rabada quoting Sho Madjozi is the cutest thing you will see today!

Kagiso Rabada has encouraged people to stay home during the lockdown, quoting his rumoured bae Sho Madjzoi.

While South Africa is in day one of the national lockdown to try contain the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, Kagiso took to Twitter to encourage his followers to not be a hero, dropping lyrics from Sho’s hits single John Cena.

“There’s no acting tough like John Cena right now. Sho Madjozi would agree. The situation is only getting worse. Hoping that everyone is stay safe and most importantly keeping positive,” he wrote.