Kagiso Rabada quoting Sho Madjozi is the cutest thing you will see today!
Kagiso Rabada has encouraged people to stay home during the lockdown, quoting his rumoured bae Sho Madjzoi.
While South Africa is in day one of the national lockdown to try contain the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, Kagiso took to Twitter to encourage his followers to not be a hero, dropping lyrics from Sho’s hits single John Cena.
“There’s no acting tough like John Cena right now. Sho Madjozi would agree. The situation is only getting worse. Hoping that everyone is stay safe and most importantly keeping positive,” he wrote.
There’s no acting tough like #johncena right now, @ShoMadjozi would agree.... the situation is only getting worse. Hoping that everyone is stay safe and most importantly keeping positive. ✌️— Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) March 25, 2020
Sho responded, telling Kagiso that he was right and people should stay at home.
The cute exchange had many deep in their feels.
The couple have kept South Africa guessing ever since they were videoed together in America last month.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sho said the pair hung out often.
“We are actually friends,” she said, with a giggle, adding: “I suppose the rumours come from the fact that we hang out a lot and I am a big fan of cricket.”
Kagiso told YOU magazine that the pair started chatting on Instagram about a year-and-a-half ago.
“She’s a friend of mine,” he added.