Lasizwe: I don’t think I am mentally ready to stay alone during this lockdown
With the president's instruction that the country should be locked down for 21 days, YouTube sensation Lasizwe says he isn't mentally ready or strong enough to stay at home alone.
Lasizwe shared his views on the lockdown on Twitter, saying the thought of being locked down in his house for 21 days brought him so much anxiety and paranoia.
“TL Asleep? I don’t think I am mentally ready and strong to stay alone during this lockdown. The thought of being locked down for 21 days brings so much anxiety and anxiousness! It’s not even day one and I am already paranoid. Tsi.”
Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE he'd be using the 21 days for introspection and to discover who he really was.
“I'm at a point in my life where I don't know if I actually need company or not. I'm so used to being alone that when someone is in my presence or my space they kinda cramp my style ... my house starts feeling small.
“But when they are not there I feel a sense of loneliness. So, at the moment, I don't even know what I want ... I'm taking this lockdown as a self-introspection phase to discover more about myself.”
Lasizwe said he was mentally preparing himself for whatever it is he might discover about himself during the lockdown.
“I'm at a point in my life where I don't like people. I don't like them in my space. It's exhausting. My job makes me deal with people every day as an entertainer, you've signed a lifetime contract to always please people when you're out and about and have to present what people see online.
“I really don't know what I want ... but what I know is that I want to be centred, peacefully and to be happy.”