Lasizwe: I don’t think I am mentally ready to stay alone during this lockdown

“I'm at a point in my life where I don't know if I actually need company or not. I'm so used to being alone that when someone is in my presence or my space they kinda cramp my style ... my house starts feeling small.

“But when they are not there I feel a sense of loneliness. So, at the moment, I don't even know what I want ... I'm taking this lockdown as a self-introspection phase to discover more about myself.”

Lasizwe said he was mentally preparing himself for whatever it is he might discover about himself during the lockdown.

“I'm at a point in my life where I don't like people. I don't like them in my space. It's exhausting. My job makes me deal with people every day as an entertainer, you've signed a lifetime contract to always please people when you're out and about and have to present what people see online.

“I really don't know what I want ... but what I know is that I want to be centred, peacefully and to be happy.”