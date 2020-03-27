OPINION | Demanding SA artists perform for us live online is selfish

DJ Shimza recently came up with the idea of a #QuarantineOnlineParty, which featured our faves Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and PH.

Even with the escalating cases of Covid-19 and the government encouraging citizens to practise strict social distancing, the DJs risked their lives to serve their fans by bringing them an online house party.

Yes, the party was mad vibes, but Sho Madjozi was right when she asked about proper sanitation, seeing as they were all using the same DJing equipment.



Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Sho acknowledged that the DJs had good intentions when it came to planning the #QuarantineOnlineParty but was disappointed about them hosting the party in one house.

Though Sho was only expressing her concerns, Shimza let it be known that he was just doing his bit to help an already scared nation to calm down.

Was Shimza being a hero by taking it on himself to calm us down or is that he felt pressure to step up to the plate and create a platform to keep people entertained?

As concerned as Sho was, Shimza let the John Cena hitmaker know they had taken the necessary precautions during the online house party.

“Hey sis, your concerns are understood. We had less than 40 people in the venue, most being people who were working on the stream making sure it worked well. Equipment was sanitised, we as DJs crew kept sanitising, some wore masks, we tried to avoid contact. We'll do better on the next one,” Shimza said.

But how safe can one be? I mean, do DJs have to serve the nation? Do they fall under essential services?

Why don't we allow them to take this time as downtime and get the rest they deserve?

Prince Kaybee has turned to fitness and is challenging himself to a 42-session workout, while Cassper Nyovest is tweeting up a storm and keeping us all informed about the coronavirus.

On the other side, Shimza and PH are launching a house lockdown party that will show on DStv's Channel O on Friday and Saturday night from 6pm to midnight. While Maphorisa along with Kabza are launching their PianoHub which can be streamed on all digital platforms.

I guess we asked for it, but I hope y'all have the data and paid your DStv subscriptions because our faves are doing their best to see that we are all sorted outchea.

It also goes without saying that we are all confused and we're trying to normalise this outbreak as best as we can but let's remember, this pandemic might claim the lives of many people.

We just don't want that being the lives of one of your faves.