Thandiswa Mazwai asks police to enforce lockdown with 'dignity'

Thandiswa took to Twitter to plead with minister of police Bheki Cele to ensure that police and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are briefed properly to understand that citizens have only allowed the suspension of some of their rights for the greater good.

She asked that they handle their duties with the dignity the situation requires.

“Please, Bheki Cele, it is important to be clear that the army and police are called on to protect civilians and enforce the shutdown with dignity. We have momentarily let go of our rights but only allowed their suspension for the greater good!”