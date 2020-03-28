Motsoaledi Setumo remembers last moments spent with her mom

Former The Queen actress Motsoaledi Setumo is grateful her late mother had a great time with her loved ones before her death, and recently told fans about precious last moments she shared with her mother before her passing.

Mo posted a video on Twitter of herself dancing with her uncle, celebrating that her mom was on the mend, only for her mother to later be admitted to ICU and die.

“Not knowing this would be the last time my mom could be with all her fam! She left us a few weeks later. I’m glad the last time she was out she had a great time with her loved ones”, she wrote.