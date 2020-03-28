Motsoaledi Setumo remembers last moments spent with her mom
Former The Queen actress Motsoaledi Setumo is grateful her late mother had a great time with her loved ones before her death, and recently told fans about precious last moments she shared with her mother before her passing.
Mo posted a video on Twitter of herself dancing with her uncle, celebrating that her mom was on the mend, only for her mother to later be admitted to ICU and die.
“Not knowing this would be the last time my mom could be with all her fam! She left us a few weeks later. I’m glad the last time she was out she had a great time with her loved ones”, she wrote.
Not knowing this would be the last time my mom could be with all her fam!! She left us after a few weeks later. I’m glad that the last time she was out she had a great time with her loved ones!! Because after this is was ICU till her passing.— Mo (@_Motsoaledi) March 22, 2020
Also, how cool is my uncle??? 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/PMaqtm4ebE
Mo has previously opened up about a tragic car accident that left her mother paralysed. It was a difficult time for the star, who was struggling to come to terms with the situation.
The actress praised her mother's strength in a later interview on Trending SA.
“My mother is the strongest woman I know. She always smiles more than I do. I've never seen my mother cry because she says she can never cry by herself because the next person will always see that she's crying and they literally have to wipe her tears”.