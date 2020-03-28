TshisaLIVE

Motsoaledi Setumo remembers last moments spent with her mom

28 March 2020 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Motsoaledi Setumo is grateful her late mom had a good time with her loved ones just days before she died.
Image: Instagram/Motsoaledi Setumo

Former The Queen actress Motsoaledi Setumo is grateful her late mother had a great time with her loved ones before her death, and recently told fans about precious last moments she shared with her mother before her passing.

Mo posted a video on Twitter of herself dancing with her uncle, celebrating that her mom was on the mend, only for her mother to later be admitted to ICU and die.

“Not knowing this would be the last time my mom could be with all her fam! She left us a few weeks later. I’m glad the last time she was out she had a great time with her loved ones”, she wrote.

Mo has previously opened up about a tragic car accident that left her mother paralysed. It was a difficult time for the star, who was struggling  to come to terms with the situation.

The actress praised her mother's strength in a later interview on Trending SA.

“My mother is the strongest woman I know. She always smiles more than I do. I've never seen my mother cry because she says she can never cry by herself because the next person will always see that she's crying and they literally have to wipe her tears”.

