TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee: Artists who depend on hype are doomed

Phori caught the shade - even though it may not have been for him!

28 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Prince Kaybee said social distancing has given music consumers more time to find real talent, not just hype.
Prince Kaybee said social distancing has given music consumers more time to find real talent, not just hype.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Perhaps it's social distancing and the loneliness or pure boredom it sometimes come with, but Prince Kaybee's shade-throwing skills have reached an elite level.

The Charlotte hitmaker - completely unprovoked - took to Twitter this week to talk about an effect of the coronavirus that he felt may be a huge disadvantage to some over-hyped SA artists.

"So I’ve realised that during this time, artists that depend on hype are gonna have a problem. The consumer has more time to stream and listen to talent, not 'Did you hear ***** performed on top of a taxi?'" he wrote.

Tweeps had a field day trying to pin down who exactly Kaybee was taking a shot at.

Some arrived at the conclusion that it is Cassper, because he's performed on top of a combi before.

Just as the Tsibipians were about to come for Kaybee, Maphorisa entered the equation - just to let Prince know that he's still hyped and properly streamed on these streets .

"I'm not gonna have a problem and I'm still hyped," said Phori, sparking a response from Kaybee.

Iyo!

Lol! Why all the shade, gents?

READ MORE:

Life of a quarantined celeb: What Prince Kaybee, Ayanda Thabethe & Anele Mdoda are getting up to

This is what Prince Kaybee, Ayanda Thabethe and Anele Mdoda do during these self-quarantine times
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Prince Kaybee throws serious shade: They called me arrogant when I said diversify your portfolio

Prince Kaybee is really using not having a masters as leverage, seeing that many artists are quarantined and can't do much but stay at home.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

No fingerprint scanners and no sleep: Inside Prince Kaybee’s social distancing

Dololo quarantine partner means Prince Kaybee is having fun all by himself
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Kaybee: I constantly tell myself that I am not a failure

"You need to stay motivated - like a car needs fuel to operate. By doing so you slowly attracting confident behaviour and self-doubt will flee."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Isibaya' clears the air on Jessica Nkosi’s 'departure' TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity dishes on her relationship with Maps: There are no vibes, we are homies TshisaLIVE
  5. Kagiso Rabada quoting Sho Madjozi is the cutest thing you will see today! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X