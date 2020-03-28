Prince Kaybee: Artists who depend on hype are doomed

Perhaps it's social distancing and the loneliness or pure boredom it sometimes come with, but Prince Kaybee's shade-throwing skills have reached an elite level.

The Charlotte hitmaker - completely unprovoked - took to Twitter this week to talk about an effect of the coronavirus that he felt may be a huge disadvantage to some over-hyped SA artists.

"So I’ve realised that during this time, artists that depend on hype are gonna have a problem. The consumer has more time to stream and listen to talent, not 'Did you hear ***** performed on top of a taxi?'" he wrote.