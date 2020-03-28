Prince Kaybee: Artists who depend on hype are doomed
Phori caught the shade - even though it may not have been for him!
Perhaps it's social distancing and the loneliness or pure boredom it sometimes come with, but Prince Kaybee's shade-throwing skills have reached an elite level.
The Charlotte hitmaker - completely unprovoked - took to Twitter this week to talk about an effect of the coronavirus that he felt may be a huge disadvantage to some over-hyped SA artists.
"So I’ve realised that during this time, artists that depend on hype are gonna have a problem. The consumer has more time to stream and listen to talent, not 'Did you hear ***** performed on top of a taxi?'" he wrote.
So I’ve realized that during this time, artists that depend on hype are gnna have a problem, the consumer has more time to stream and listen to TALENT..., not “did you hear ***** performed on top of a taxi”— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 22, 2020
Hope you keeping safe and washing ur hands🥇
Tweeps had a field day trying to pin down who exactly Kaybee was taking a shot at.
Some arrived at the conclusion that it is Cassper, because he's performed on top of a combi before.
Just as the Tsibipians were about to come for Kaybee, Maphorisa entered the equation - just to let Prince know that he's still hyped and properly streamed on these streets .
"I'm not gonna have a problem and I'm still hyped," said Phori, sparking a response from Kaybee.
Iyo!