SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child and had a cute baby shower recently to celebrate.

Gabi's close friends and family banded together to throw her a baby shower that was straight out of a fairytale.

The fancy do was like a scene from a movie, with ma stopping the show in her black dress and cute baby bump.

There was even a sign declaring “there's a baby in bloom”.

Gabi later took to social media to share a snap from the celebrations and thanked everyone for their support.

“All I can say is thank you. Thank you to my friends and family who made this day so special. Most importantly, thank you to my Lord and saviour, the King of kings for this gift I'm carrying.”

Here are some snaps from the big day: