SNAPS | Kwesta & Yolanda celebrate one year of marital bliss
The Vilakazis recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, y'all - and to think it was just yesterday that Kwesta and his wife Yolanda said "I do" to each other.
Although they've been married traditionally for almost a decade, Sunday marked a year since Mzansi's faves tied the knot at what was one of the most celebrated weddings of 2019.
Kwesta and Yolanda's love story is one many fans admire.
Taking to Instagram, Yolanda sent her hubby a sweet note saying, "On this day last year, I took my best friend’s surname. Here’s to many more years of marriage and growing old together Mr Vilakazi."
While on a mini-getaway in the Magaliesburg to celebrate their anniversary, Yolanda also commemorated the day with more adorable snaps of herself with the love of her life.
Shortly after getting hitched to the man of his dreams last year, Yolanda reflected on the big day on Instagram by saying she had married her best friend.
"Yesterday I married my best friend. So many people to thank - I’ll get through it, I promise. For now, I just want to thank my husband for choosing me. I love you Mr Vilakazi,” she wrote on Instagram.
Here's a throwback video to the Vilakazi's first dance as husband and wife: