TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's how Somizi prepared for lockdown

28 March 2020 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi like most of us plans to comfort eat his way through this lockdown.
Somizi like most of us plans to comfort eat his way through this lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

It's hard to deny that in these times of uncertainty, food has been a source of comfort for many people.

As the nation adjusts to the 21-day lockdown which was implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, people have turned to binge watching series and eating junk food. 

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Somizi Mhlongo hit the nail on the head when he shared a light-hearted vid of him devouring a cupcake. 

Somgaga said this would be him until April 16. 

And, as much as we'd like to shy away from the facts...deep down inside we know this is probably going to be us too! 

View this post on Instagram

Practicing for Thursday till the 16th april.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Atleast Somizi is trying to balance the scale by also getting in some healthy smoothies though. 

Rapper Gigi Lamayne to host new show on Soweto TV

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is set to make her presenting debut on 'Hair Jury' on Soweto TV from April 1.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Simphiwe Dana considers 'gracefully bowing out' after dropping 'Bamako'

Simphiwe told her fans not to despair just yet...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cici dishes on her man: 'I never wanted to date someone in the industry'

"I think I found my best friend."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Prince Kaybee throws serious shade: They called me arrogant when I said diversify your portfolio

Prince Kaybee is really using not having a masters as leverage, seeing that many artists are quarantined and can't do much but stay at home.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Isibaya' clears the air on Jessica Nkosi’s 'departure' TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity dishes on her relationship with Maps: There are no vibes, we are homies TshisaLIVE
  5. Kagiso Rabada quoting Sho Madjozi is the cutest thing you will see today! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X