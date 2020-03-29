DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small launch PianoHub TV

If you thought Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, were going to let you have a dull 21 days of no groove, think again!

The pair, who have been at the forefront of Amapiano hits for the past year, are at it again and this time it's through their own channel PianoHub TV.

While many are preparing for the nationwide shutdown for 21 days, which is effective as of midnight Thursday, Maphorisa and Kabza are making it their national duty to serve people with music in the comfort of their own homes.

Taking to social media, Maphorisa shared a video of scenes of what PianoHub TV will look like.