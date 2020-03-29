DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small launch PianoHub TV
If you thought Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, were going to let you have a dull 21 days of no groove, think again!
The pair, who have been at the forefront of Amapiano hits for the past year, are at it again and this time it's through their own channel PianoHub TV.
While many are preparing for the nationwide shutdown for 21 days, which is effective as of midnight Thursday, Maphorisa and Kabza are making it their national duty to serve people with music in the comfort of their own homes.
Taking to social media, Maphorisa shared a video of scenes of what PianoHub TV will look like.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maphorisa said the channel will be available on all streaming platforms.
“PianoHub is a movement that has transformed to cater for fans during this time. Our fans will be able to stream it on all digital platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and any available streaming service.”
Though he hasn't shared more details on the project, Maphorisa posted a video of Kabza sharing his excitement at bringing people the hits they deserve during the lockdown period.
“We partying at home 21 days of Scorpion Kings Live streaming. More info coming your way.”
Scorpion Kings Live Streaming
The pair were left with no choice but to postpone their Scorpion King concert, which was set for next month, after the coronavirus outbreak.
The concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena on April 11, has been postponed to August 9.
Taking to social media, Maphorisa apologised to fans who were looking forward to the concert.