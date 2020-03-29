TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small launch PianoHub TV

29 March 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are going to continue giving Mzansi the hits during 21 days of lockdown.
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are going to continue giving Mzansi the hits during 21 days of lockdown.
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Twitter

If you thought Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, were going to let you have a dull 21 days of no groove, think again! 

The pair, who have been at the forefront of Amapiano hits for the past year, are at it again and this time it's through their own channel PianoHub TV.

While many are preparing for the nationwide shutdown for 21 days, which is effective as of midnight Thursday, Maphorisa and Kabza are making it their national duty to serve people with music in the comfort of their own homes.

Taking to social media, Maphorisa shared a video of scenes of what PianoHub TV will look like.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maphorisa said the channel will be available on all streaming platforms.

“PianoHub is a movement that has transformed to cater for fans during this time. Our fans will be able to stream it on all digital platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and any available streaming service.” 

Though he hasn't shared more details on the project, Maphorisa posted a video of Kabza sharing his excitement at bringing people the hits they deserve during the lockdown period.

“We partying at home 21 days of Scorpion Kings Live streaming. More info coming your way.”

The pair were left with no choice but to postpone their Scorpion King concert, which was set for next month, after the coronavirus outbreak.

The concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena on April 11, has been postponed to August 9.

Taking to social media, Maphorisa apologised to fans who were looking forward to the concert.

MORE

Prince Kaybee throws serious shade: They called me arrogant when I said diversify your portfolio

Prince Kaybee is really using not having a masters as leverage, seeing that many artists are quarantined and can't do much but stay at home.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

DJ Maphorisa called on to support local fashion brands

"You must start supporting SA brands the same way we support your music."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Hand sanitiser flows freely at DJ Maphorisa gig

DJ Maphorisa really cares about his fans, hey!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi remixes 'Emcimbini'! Covid-19 has caused a 180º change to the lyrics

When Somizi said "Corona Corona asisahambi ama club nge nxa yakho" Mzansi felt it deeply!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Isibaya' clears the air on Jessica Nkosi’s 'departure' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar' TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X