Nomsa Buthelezi: My heart bleeds for people who can't afford to buy food during the lockdown
Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi buys her mom food and medication for the 21-days lockdown
OPW and Lockdown actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi's heart is bleeding for people who don't have money to buy food during this difficult time.
Sis shared with TshisaLIVE her experience while shopping at Makro this week before the 21-day lockdown.
“The snaking queue at Makro paralysed and shook me to the core. The queue was super long, you would think people were at the voting station.
“The manager saw the minibus that I bought for my mom with a disability sign because my mom lost her left leg. He approached me and asked where was the owner of the car. Makro prioritises helping disabled and old people.”
Nomsa said she bought her mom all the essentials, including immune boosters to last through the lockdown.
“My mom means everything to me, she has done so much and sacrificed a lot of things for me. She gave me money for my first audition, and she's old now and needs me the most. I will never shy away from my parents.”