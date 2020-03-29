WATCH | Atandwa Kani’s skit is the funniest thing you will see today!

International actor Atandwa Kani's #OrSomethingLikeThat is the gift that keeps on giving where laughs are concerned and this Covid-19 lockdown themed skit will leave you howling!

One of the things that is going to help people all over the world survive the Covid-19 outbreak and the various lockdowns that have been imposed is humour!

Atandwa has it in bucket loads and has chosen to share some in this hilarious skit.

The clip shows a scenario where Atandwa is stopped by a law enforcement officer who asks for his identification ... "or something like that".

Having forgotten that he's not supposed to be out, Atandwa is confused as to why he's being asked for his licence when he's not even the driver. This further angers the poor law enforcement officer whose questionable English only serves to make him funnier despite his anger.

Watch the hilarious skit below.