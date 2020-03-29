WATCH | Bontle Modiselle to give lockdown dance lessons

In an attempt to spread light and joy during the 21-day lockdown, Bontle Modiselle will be giving followers dance lessons on social media.

For those of you who are in the know, Bontle's dance moves are beyond sick!

If you, like most of SA, are not sure how to get through the lockdown, head over to Bontle's Instagram account.

Taking to the platform earlier this week, she said she decided on the dance lessons because she preferred to be on the positive side of things.

Bontle asked followers to give her suggestions about what styles of dance they want her to teach, and what songs they want her to play for the lessons.

Just like that, after 21 days, you too can be burning a hole in the dance floor!