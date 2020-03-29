TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's how Itu Khune and Sphelele are getting through lockdown

29 March 2020 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele are spending quality time during the lockdown.
Image: Itumeleng Khune/ Instagram

There's no denying that the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 has cast feelings of anxiety and uncertainty among the nation. 

And, even though stopping the spread of this deadly virus should be taken seriously...this is also a time to be grateful for things like family. 

Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele have decided to turn their time indoors into 'fun family time' with their little princess. 

Just check out this cute vid of them: 

