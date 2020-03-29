Zodwa Wabantu gives Mzansi tips on how to cope during the 21-day lockdown
South Africa has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak that has resulted in the government implementing a 21-day national lockdown, and Zodwa Wabantu has some ideas on how to keep busy.
The star has encouraged South Africans to keep themselves safe and occupied during these trying times.
She told TshisaLIVE she will be spending time with her new dog.
'“I will stay at home and bond with my new dog Portia, who will keep me busy. The previous dog I had was Lisa and I adored her."
Zodwa said people should keep calm and do things that they love, like cooking and cleaning.
“I will be doing my laundry and try to learn how to cook," she said.
She said people can keep busy by doing chores like washing the windows, gardening and laundry.
Like our minister of police Bheki Cele, Zodwa also suggested that people should walk in their yard as a form of exercise.
She said people should avoid stress by creating group chats and calling each other.
“People should be with their partners, but not their side chicks.” she added.