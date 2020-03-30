Cici: I’m so disheartened that my family might not be there to welcome my little one

While the country deals with a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19, musician Cici has shared her heartbreak about possibly not having her family with her when she gives birth.

The pregnant star is preparing to give birth soon, but restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday mean all citizens have to stay home unless providing or receiving essential services.

When Cici gives birth, her family will not be allowed to visit her she is while in hospital.

Netcare recently announced that visits to its hospitals would be suspended and highly restricted. There would only be exemptions in “specific special circumstances”.

Aware this may soon be her reality, Cici took to Instagram to share her anxiety.

“I’m so disheartened by the fact that my family might not be there to welcome my little one bayangbiz ema khaya,” she said, adding“times are hard”.

At least she can rely on the support of her bae, who she recently gushed about.

“I think I found my best friend. They always say be with your best friend and I never understood that, but now I get it.” She told Drum.

Cici announced her pregnancy earlier this year, posting several cute snaps of herself showing off her baby bump.