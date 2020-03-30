DJ Maphorisa: In these tough times it all boils down to what I said about understanding the business of music

“Content is how people will make money during these times, but in these tough times it all boils down to what I said about understanding the business of music. Performances are not the only form of income for us and we should explore as much as possible,” Maphorisa said.

This is not to say the hitmaker has been immune to the negative blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The DJ had to postpone his much-anticipated Scorpion Kings Live Concert at Sun Arena to August 9.

“No coronavirus formed against us shall prosper, my good people we live on the 9th August, only 2k tickets left you don't wanna miss out,” he said on Twitter.

The event was originally set to take place in April, but Phori said that he's not too worried, because in the meantime he'll be keeping his fans happy with a series of live streams on social media.

