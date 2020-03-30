TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa: In these tough times it all boils down to what I said about understanding the business of music

Phori says understanding the music business is the only thing that will save artists during Covid-19

30 March 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa says instead of dissing him, people should learn a thing or two from his decade-long experience in the music industry.
Even though it's a time of uncertainty for artists all over the world, DJ Maphorisa plans to use this time to make more music.

Maphorisa told Drum that he wished musicians had taken his advice about ensuring that they get knowledge about the music industry as a business. He explained that doing so would shift their focus from being heavily dependent on gigs for money.

“Content is how people will make money during these times, but in these tough times it all boils down to what I said about understanding the business of music. Performances are not the only form of income for us and we should explore as much as possible,” Maphorisa said.

This is not to say the hitmaker has been immune to the negative blow from the coronavirus outbreak. The DJ had to postpone his much-anticipated Scorpion Kings Live Concert at Sun Arena to August 9.

No coronavirus formed against us shall prosper, my good people we live on the 9th August, only 2k tickets left you don't wanna miss out,” he said on Twitter.

The event was originally set to take place in April, but Phori said that he's not too worried, because in the meantime he'll be keeping his fans happy with a series of live streams on social media. 

Listen to an episode of nothing but great music on Piano Hub below.

