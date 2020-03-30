Muvhango’s Maumela pauses her music career to preach & go back to school

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa has done an amazing job of etching her name in the hearts of Mzansi small screen viewers as Susan, but along with acting she's a singer and now a preacher.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Maumela explained that even though she loved music, her music career journey hadn't gone off in the way she anticipated.

“I'm very much still in music. Even the journey has been different from what I said it would be. I don't how to explain it but I am a product of music and I have lived my life through music, I have consoled my heart through music and I speak through music as well.”

Even though it didn't take off as expected, Maumela isn't giving up on music; she's just taking a break because she has a lot of projects now.

“All in all, I am still a musician and I am going to release more songs. It is just that with the other businesses that I have been into so far, it has taken away my attention completely from music,” she said.