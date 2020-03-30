Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Social media users were left divided after poet Ntsiki Mazwai wrote a scathing open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa that opposed his decision to lock down the country.

The letter saw Ntsiki topping the Twitter trends list for most of Sunday.

In it, Ntsiki shared her opinions about the economic impact the 21-day lockdown would have on the poor in the country and accused the president of “appeasing the white master” and putting money before his own people.

In parts of the letter, she also accused Ramaphosa of being unable to justify his own wealth, being a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country “without creating anything”.

“You have a tendency of putting money ahead of your own people. You have a tendency to appease the white master at the expense of your people. You will never be able to rationalise why you're a billionaire in such a poverty-stricken country and we can't point to anything you have created.

“Your white solutions are not going to work on African people. We do not have equal footing. Lucky you, 21 days will do nothing to your livelihood, for the vast majority of us Africans, this 21 days is the difference between making ends meet and bankruptcy,” read part of the letter.