Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

30 March 2020 - 10:15 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai's open letter to the president causes a divide on social media.
Social media users were left divided after poet Ntsiki Mazwai wrote a scathing open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa that opposed his decision to lock down the country.

The letter saw Ntsiki topping the Twitter trends list for most of Sunday. 

In it, Ntsiki shared her opinions about the economic impact the 21-day lockdown would have on the poor in the country and accused the president of “appeasing the white master” and putting money before his own people.

In parts of the letter, she also accused Ramaphosa of being unable to justify his own wealth, being a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country “without creating anything”.

“You have a tendency of putting money ahead of your own people. You have a tendency to appease the white master at the expense of your people. You will never be able to rationalise why you're a billionaire in such a poverty-stricken country and we can't point to anything you have created.

Your white solutions are not going to work on African people. We do not have equal footing. Lucky you, 21 days will do nothing to your livelihood, for the vast majority of us Africans, this 21 days is the difference between making ends meet and bankruptcy,” read part of the letter. 

She said the 21-day lockdown would not benefit the ordinary South African. 

“You have a car for you to adhere to one person per car, Mr Ramaphosa the majority of your people are stacked up in dehumanising cramped up taxis and buses. Mr President you have never had to be squashed up in masihlalisane four, four, so you are in no position to talk so big. To a lot of us you are nothing but a life version of Sergeant Sabela on Sarafina,” she wrote in her open letter.

Ntsiki went on to claim that the president had “let loose an untrained army to go play power games in the townships” while the suburbs remained undisturbed.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to the presidency but had not received a response at the time of publishing this article.

Ntsiki's letter caused many conflicting views on social media, with many siding with her while others felt her timing was off as the president made a decision that best suits all citizens.

Here are some of the reactions to Ntsiki's letter:

