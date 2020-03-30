Simphiwe Dana: ‘If shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same’

Several celebs have weighed in on the ongoing debate about street vendors not being allowed to operate during the 21-day national lockdown while retailers have been classified as essential services.

The singer shared her views on Twitter in conversations about which businesses fall under essential services. She also gave an example of how India was successfully tackling how street vendors sold their goods to citizens.

“I agree that if shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same. Beyond that, we all need to be more responsible with our utterances during this very difficult time. I like how India is tackling the issue of street vendors.”