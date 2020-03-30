WATCH | Just Jinjer's Ard Matthews blesses neighbours with rooftop concert in aid of charity

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, one of Ard's neighbours, Claire Goode said she wished Ard could do more of the performances. She said the unusual concert reminded her of how united humanity can be.

“I couldn’t see Ard from my balcony but could hear him loud and clear while sipping a rationed gin and tonic. It was wonderful to hear the sound, not just of Ard's music but of the energy from people cheering.

“I can’t see one human being from my home so to hear the voices of the people around enjoying Ard's amazing music made life feel normal for a wonderful hour and that there is still human life out there. I really hope he does it more often,” she said.

Taking to Instagram, Ard explained that the concert would help raise funds for any organisation in need of it during this trying time.

“Let’s make the next one bigger and better. Standby for next performance time. It's all weather dependent cos of the rooftop location.”