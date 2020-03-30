WATCH | Just Jinjer's Ard Matthews blesses neighbours with rooftop concert in aid of charity
In the spirit of coming together during a tough time, Just Jinjer frontman Ard Matthews decided to hold a free concert for his neighbours from the rooftop of his house in Cape Town, a gesture that touched many of their hearts.
The musician was captured across different social media platforms as he sang his heart out on Saturday.
His performance went on for an hour and he sang songs such as Impossible Machines which he just recently released.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, one of Ard's neighbours, Claire Goode said she wished Ard could do more of the performances. She said the unusual concert reminded her of how united humanity can be.
“I couldn’t see Ard from my balcony but could hear him loud and clear while sipping a rationed gin and tonic. It was wonderful to hear the sound, not just of Ard's music but of the energy from people cheering.
“I can’t see one human being from my home so to hear the voices of the people around enjoying Ard's amazing music made life feel normal for a wonderful hour and that there is still human life out there. I really hope he does it more often,” she said.
Taking to Instagram, Ard explained that the concert would help raise funds for any organisation in need of it during this trying time.
“Let’s make the next one bigger and better. Standby for next performance time. It's all weather dependent cos of the rooftop location.”
View this post on Instagram
Let’s make the next one bigger and better. Standby for next performance time. Its all weather dependent cos of the rooftop location. Also, @quicket pls can u please endeavor to release the funds as quickly as possible each time as there are people who need it urgently. Thanks again everyone. See you Thursday or Friday. Pls post suggestions of covers and beneficiaries to consider. Peace ✌️
View this post on Instagram
Pls nominate someone in a comment below who could most benefit from 50% of today’s streaming proceeds. I would like to start with musicians but I’m open to any one or any cause so lemme know ✌️ Donate whatever u can on @quicket (will put link in bio soon as soon as I have it) Hoping to go live on IG and FB from 6pm. #playitforward #rooftopshow
Check out his performance below.