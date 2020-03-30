WATCH | 'Our anthem is a prayer' - SA's celebs take up the #AnthemChallengeRSA to spread hope

As SA enters day four of the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, some of Mzansi's favourite musicians have taken up a challenge to sing the national anthem to spread hope and unity.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mahola, KB Mamosadi, Moonchild, Busiswa, Proverb and Tumi Morake are just some of the artists who lent their voice to the project, encouraging all South Africans to do the same.

The Anthem Challenge was launched on Monday with a video featuring dozens of artists singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika .

They hope to encourage more than 1,000 South Africans to perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem, while in lockdown.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ma Yvonne said she jumped at the chance to join the challenge because it spread hope at a time of uncertainty.

“This is the time for all us to stand together because this virus doesn't have a home, so if we do not adhere to the rules it will find its way to our homes. That is why we ask God to bless Africa. This is time for introspection. This is the time to appreciate life.”