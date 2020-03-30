WATCH | 'Our anthem is a prayer' - SA's celebs take up the #AnthemChallengeRSA to spread hope
Be part of the 1,000 strong virtual choir, unite and sing with us.
As SA enters day four of the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, some of Mzansi's favourite musicians have taken up a challenge to sing the national anthem to spread hope and unity.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mahola, KB Mamosadi, Moonchild, Busiswa, Proverb and Tumi Morake are just some of the artists who lent their voice to the project, encouraging all South Africans to do the same.
The Anthem Challenge was launched on Monday with a video featuring dozens of artists singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika .
They hope to encourage more than 1,000 South Africans to perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem, while in lockdown.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ma Yvonne said she jumped at the chance to join the challenge because it spread hope at a time of uncertainty.
“This is the time for all us to stand together because this virus doesn't have a home, so if we do not adhere to the rules it will find its way to our homes. That is why we ask God to bless Africa. This is time for introspection. This is the time to appreciate life.”
Zolani said there is “joy even where there is shadow”.
“We have to always see the light in every situation. Here the light is an opportunity for multitudes to come together in song without being in the same physical space. How amazing!?”
KB said that she wanted to make a positive contribution to the nation.
“Our anthem is a prayer, and that's what we need right now. We are in this together. We have different backgrounds and [are] affected by different circumstances, but we are in this together.”
Tumi said that in uniting as a nation, South Africans were choosing to “protect our country from crumbling under the clutches of a global pandemic”.
“Solidarity. Class, race, creed doesn’t matter, humanity does. The very thing we celebrate as custodians of ubuntu. We have all decided to keep each other safe. We have to set aside our differences and focus on the end goal. We have seen how inaction has been to the detriment of some countries in these trying times.
“History will judge us harshly if we choose ignorance and obstinance over a simple request: Stay. Home.”
South Africans can record themselves singing the national anthem with some help from this video and then submit the video via Dropbox here before midnight on Monday, April 6.
Once the virtual choir is assembled, other countries will be challenged to follow suit in creating their own virtual national anthem choirs in a bid to unite the planet.