Celebs slam SANDF & police for 'humiliating civilians'

Several videos showing the military and police allegedly ill-treating civilians during the lockdown have gone viral, and have sparked outrage on social media.

Some of the viral videos purportedly show SANDF members forcing members of the public to perform physical exercises, getting physical and even confiscating their groceries. Several celebrities including Lorna Maseko have spoken out against the alleged mistreatment.

"Why on earth is the military treating people like it’s apartheid... like come on! These videos are disgusting and inhumane! Like WTF! Are they going to other parts of the country and doing this nonsense- that’s not how you instill rules... sies mana!" Lorna wrote.

While many agreed that the military could do better to ensure that civilians adhere to the lockdown rules, others said the military was right to humiliate people that "refused" to floor the simple instructions of staying at home. However, Lorna felt that inhumane treatment was unnecessary.

"You don’t need to treat people like animals to instill law.... relax and read what I said! They don’t need to be rolling on the floor!"

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also came out to condemn the alleged brutality by some SANDF members who have been deployed to support police to manage the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the SABC, the minister said such conduct cannot be condoned.

“We do not condone what I have heard just now. I have been on radio the whole morning, I’ve been talking on many radio stations to make a plea to our security services to refrain from using excessive force against our people. They are out in the street to protect South Africans, they are not in the street to abuse South Africans,” she said.