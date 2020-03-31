TshisaLIVE

Celebs slam SANDF & police for 'humiliating civilians'

"Why on earth is the military treating people like it’s apartheid," Lorna questioned on her Twitter.

31 March 2020 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
TV personality Lorna Maseko is one of the people that expressed their disappointment in the SANDF.
TV personality Lorna Maseko is one of the people that expressed their disappointment in the SANDF.
Image: Instagram/Lorna Maseko

Several videos showing the military and police allegedly ill-treating civilians during the  lockdown have gone viral, and have sparked outrage on social media.

Some of the viral videos purportedly show SANDF members forcing members of the public to perform physical exercises, getting physical and even confiscating their groceries. Several celebrities including Lorna Maseko have spoken out against the alleged mistreatment.

"Why on earth is the military treating people like it’s apartheid... like come on! These videos are disgusting and inhumane! Like WTF! Are they going to other parts of the country and doing this nonsense- that’s not how you instill rules... sies mana!" Lorna wrote.

While many agreed that the military could do better to ensure that civilians adhere to the lockdown rules, others said the military was right to humiliate people that "refused" to floor the simple instructions of staying at home. However, Lorna felt that inhumane treatment was unnecessary.

"You don’t need to treat people like animals to instill law.... relax and read what I said! They don’t need to be rolling on the floor!"

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also came out to condemn the alleged brutality by some SANDF members who have been deployed to support police to manage the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the SABC, the minister said such conduct cannot be condoned.

“We do not condone what I have heard just now. I have been on radio the whole morning, I’ve been talking on many radio stations to make a plea to our security services to refrain from using excessive force against our people. They are out in the street to protect South Africans, they are not in the street to abuse South Africans,” she said.

Lorna wasn't the only celebrity who expressed her disappointment in the manner some of the soldiers treated civilians.

Singer and activist Simphiwe Dana, media personality DJ Warras and rapper Cassper Nyovest also slammed the behaviour. 

See their reactions below.

In Quotes | Ramaphosa on police & army as a force of kindness, chancers and saving lives

Here are five  quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's address.
News
4 days ago

Anele Mdoda appeals for peace amid lockdown anxiety -'People show their meltdowns in different ways'

SA is officially on lockdown until midnight on April 16.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Thandiswa Mazwai asks police to enforce lockdown with 'dignity'

"The army and police are called on to protect civilians and enforce the shutdown with dignity," Thandiswa emphasised
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

J'Something reveals how Mi Casa 'lost everything' due to Covid-19

"If I can just let you know from our side we’ve lost absolutely everything!" J'Something said
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X