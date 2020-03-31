Drake shares snaps of his son Adonis and the streets can’t deal!
No but he's too cute!
Y'all remember that time Pusha T released files about Drake and his “secret love child” two years ago in what would be one of the most exciting hip hop beefs to come out of 2018?
Well, Drake has finally decided to take full control of that narrative and share his son with the world the best way he knows how.
Drake took to his Instagram to share pictures of his son for the first time ever ... without warning or being provoked. The rapper had — since 2018 — decided to only talk about his feels in music but chose a different approach on Monday. He penned one of the sweetest letters to his son.
“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”
Drake took the opportunity to offer his son some words of wisdom about life.
“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.
“Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must know ... It will rebuild.
“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on,” Drake wrote.
But also ... how cute is lil Adonis?
Meanwhile, The streets were willing!
Not only over his letter and kind words but because this was the first time ever the world got a proper view of Drake's son. Check out some of the reactions below.
All the memes about Adonis is exactly why Drake didn’t want to post him in the first place 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/CT8qebJGPA— Coofie Baby ★ (@MrCoofie) March 30, 2020
Why do y’all like to make fun of celebrities children? How can grown ass be okay judging little kids!? I can’t... stop this madness!— cece👑 (@MileysBadGal) March 30, 2020
The kid is the exact copy of drake’s mother..! And he’s gorgeous #Adonis #Drake pic.twitter.com/Wr2Px1YYnn
1. Drake is 1/2 black. Adonis is 1/4 black. The kid is not albino. He looks EXACTLY like his grandmother.— TheRebelGay (@TheRebelGay) March 30, 2020
2. The reason albino is trending is the same reason why drake wanted to hide his baby from the world.
3. It’s always the ugly insecure people talking the most shit pic.twitter.com/kHBZSg8tD2
Drake: This is my son Adonis— Ramiro Paredes (@RamiroParedes) March 30, 2020
Adonis: 👩🏼🦱
Everybody: pic.twitter.com/17aIDBO8iY
Adonis looks like an angel. Like those portraits of cupid and such. Drake is a very lucky man. pic.twitter.com/iWwXBh34Qf— Stay TF Home (@zuri_malaika) March 30, 2020
*Drake posts a picture of Adonis*— E.🦈⚡️🏁 (@ericjvmes_) March 30, 2020
Black Twitter not knowing shit about genes: pic.twitter.com/e4qdSbaMTO
not drake randomly posting a million pics of adonis pic.twitter.com/EdcnKyN9L4— dani ♡ (@runwayrih) March 30, 2020