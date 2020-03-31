Drake shares snaps of his son Adonis and the streets can’t deal!

Y'all remember that time Pusha T released files about Drake and his “secret love child” two years ago in what would be one of the most exciting hip hop beefs to come out of 2018?

Well, Drake has finally decided to take full control of that narrative and share his son with the world the best way he knows how.

Drake took to his Instagram to share pictures of his son for the first time ever ... without warning or being provoked. The rapper had — since 2018 — decided to only talk about his feels in music but chose a different approach on Monday. He penned one of the sweetest letters to his son.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”