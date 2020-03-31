Gallo's got you! Here’s a lockdown playlist to keep you motivated
Whether you're alone or surrounded by family during this 21-day lockdown, the one thing that is a sure companion for people all over the world is music. Gallo and its artists have created various playlists to help you get through this trying time.
It's only day five of the national lockdown and many people have already exhausted their planned three-week to-do list. And since escaping to get in some retail therapy is out of the question, the next best thing might just be washing dishes or doing that laundry.
Gallo went ahead and curated specific playlists to help motivate people to get moving. Some of the fun themes of the playlists include "Don’t touch your face, just move your feet" - because if you're too busy doing vosho, you won't need to touch your face - and Lounge Exercise Tunes, which will help you to unveil your summer body come April 16.
Gallo general manager Rob Cowling said the stable wanted to do its bit in helping Mzansi get through this difficult time.
"The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show that we can be resilient as a society," he said.
"If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable and easier for society through our artists' music - and it helps people to focus and as a reminder to follow some of the key things to stay clean, safe and prevent the spread of this virus - then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit to help."
Songs have been selected for playlists according to particular themes. Do It Again by Tebogo could refer specifically to washing your hands on a regular basis, while Overcome by the Graeme Watkins Project could refer to the general feeling towards the virus.
Other artists' whose songs are featured on the playlists include The Parlotones with Antidote, Wandile Mbambeni (ft. Bongeziwe Mabandla) with Our Lives Matter and Idols SA 2019 winner Luyolo with Sunshine Through The Rain.
Here's an example of a playlist, this one themed "lockdown rock-down":
Lockdown Rock Down! 🤟 Our Top 5 Rock Tunes to get you through lockdown later - don't worry, we got you! All are...Posted by Gallo Record Company on Thursday, 26 March 2020
Other songs are less message-specific and more about tempo: they're on the playlist to move your feet and help create a positive vibe.
"The playlists are available indefinitely on our websites. We have specifically done it like that - and not restricted to a certain platform only - so all fans and music lovers can listen or download on their preferred platform, and no one is excluded because of using a specific service or device," said Cowling.
So when you need a companion as the days drag on, just find a playlist that works for you. Lockdown will be over before you know it and we'll all be stepping out like: