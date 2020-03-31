Gallo's got you! Here’s a lockdown playlist to keep you motivated

Whether you're alone or surrounded by family during this 21-day lockdown, the one thing that is a sure companion for people all over the world is music. Gallo and its artists have created various playlists to help you get through this trying time.

It's only day five of the national lockdown and many people have already exhausted their planned three-week to-do list. And since escaping to get in some retail therapy is out of the question, the next best thing might just be washing dishes or doing that laundry.

Gallo went ahead and curated specific playlists to help motivate people to get moving. Some of the fun themes of the playlists include "Don’t touch your face, just move your feet" - because if you're too busy doing vosho, you won't need to touch your face - and Lounge Exercise Tunes, which will help you to unveil your summer body come April 16.