Hungani Ndlovu: Standing tall as a survivor of domestic violence
Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu has lifted the lid on being a survivor of domestic violence and hopes his story will help motivate others.
The actor, who recently wedded his fellow castmate Stephanie Sandows, reflected on Instagram about how far he had come as a survivor of domestic violence from his previous relationship.
"The calm before my life took a left turn. Heading down a road I was very unfamiliar with and never thought I would travel but here I am today ... standing tall as a survivor of domestic violence," he wrote.
"I've used so many tissue oil brands and facial treatments to repair my skin as best as I possibly could to hide the scars. Funny thing is the scars that need healing and dealing with most are internal. #MotivationMonday, you're almost there champ!"
Ndlovu revealed that he was in an abusive relationship in 2015, while living in Los Angeles, US. He spent three years in LA, studying and trying to land some work opportunities.
"I got into an abusive relationship when I was still in the US. My girlfriend at that time would get physical with me. We were together for one year and six months. The last six months together were so abusive.
Because of the way I was raised, I refused to hit a woman. But as time went on, I got tired and retaliated.Hungani Ndlovu
"We would have a minor arguments and she would start hitting me. I would ask her to stop and because of the way I was raised, I refused to hit a woman. But as time went on, I got tired and retaliated."
That's when he decided to come back home to try to make it in the South African industry. As he celebrates four years of playing the role of Romeo Medupe on the popular soapie, he said this was the best decision he could've made.
"Four years ago on March 29 (in 2016 for those lazy to count backwards) my girlfriend (now wife), family and friends were anticipating my TV debut on e.tv's Scandal!. All glory to God. Grateful to still be on the show and have the audience still so excited and receptive towards my character."
