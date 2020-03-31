Hungani Ndlovu: Standing tall as a survivor of domestic violence

Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu has lifted the lid on being a survivor of domestic violence and hopes his story will help motivate others.

The actor, who recently wedded his fellow castmate Stephanie Sandows, reflected on Instagram about how far he had come as a survivor of domestic violence from his previous relationship.

"The calm before my life took a left turn. Heading down a road I was very unfamiliar with and never thought I would travel but here I am today ... standing tall as a survivor of domestic violence," he wrote.

"I've used so many tissue oil brands and facial treatments to repair my skin as best as I possibly could to hide the scars. Funny thing is the scars that need healing and dealing with most are internal. #MotivationMonday, you're almost there champ!"