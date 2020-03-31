Lexi Van warns criminals will take advantage of Covid-19 screenings to rob people

“In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale.

“Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.”

Lexi joined the chorus of concern on social media, claiming it is “not such a great idea”.

“Nah, this is an opportunity for criminals to pose as field workers only to hurt and rob people. Not such a great idea,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.

She asked what would happen to citizens who refused to open their doors, fearing criminals.

“So what happens if we refuse to open for a field worker, thinking it's a criminal? Will the police beat us? Will our homes become a target? Gosh, this virus is becoming so dangerous! F*k!” she said.