Lexi Van warns criminals will take advantage of Covid-19 screenings to rob people

31 March 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lexi Van is not convinced that one of government's latest measures will be helpful.
Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Reality show star and TV host Lexi Van has questioned the government's decision to screen people for Covid-19 in their homes, saying it could be an opportunity for criminals to take advantage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that field workers would visit homes to screen people as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus. He said those who present symptoms of the illness would be referred to local or mobile clinics for testing.

“In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale.

“Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.”

Lexi joined the chorus of concern on social media, claiming it is “not such a great idea”.

“Nah, this is an opportunity for criminals to pose as field workers only to hurt and rob people. Not such a great idea,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.

She asked what would happen to citizens who refused to open their doors, fearing criminals.

“So what happens if we refuse to open for a field worker, thinking it's a criminal? Will the police beat us? Will our homes become a target? Gosh, this virus is becoming so dangerous! F*k!” she said.

