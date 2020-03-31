Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping

Most people have already shared that the 21-day-lockdown has forced them to do some introspection but for beloved TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones, all the free time has forced her to face the pain of losing her brother.

Minnie's brother Khosini Dlamini died last year in September. He had been suffering from a brain aneurysm and was placed on life support when he died surrounded by family.

Minnie has since spoken only briefly about how the loss has affected her life. On Monday she revealed that the national lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19 had forced her to deal with the loss and all the pain it brings.

"Having work to distract me was the biggest blessing but you can't run away from your problems forever. This lockdown has given me too much time to think especially about losing my brother... and I'm not coping."

"The pain is unbearable! I don't know what to do, kubuhlungu," she said.