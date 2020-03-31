TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu’s Covid-19 communication 'moemish'

Another one!

31 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Masechaba Ndlovu has left people disappointed on Twitter once more.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

South African celebrities such as Bonnie Mbuli and Nokuthula Mavuso joined Mzansi on Monday to slam a "racially biased" video that was shared by Masechaba Ndlovu, the newly appointed spokesperson of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, on her social media.

In what qualifies as another moemish, Masechaba retweeted and shared a video from young influencer Valdo and his father which attempted to spread the message of adhering to the president's guidelines to stay at home, use elbow greetings and wash your hands.

The problem was instead of sharing the message in English or other South African languages, they decided to use a "fake" Asian-sounding language.

This left a sour taste in the mouth of many who watched the video. They expressed their shock and disappointment that the minister's spokesperson saw nothing wrong with sharing the video which had great potential to be received by many as racist and insensitive.

Especially, after her initial communication moemish where she erroneously claimed that 116 people had been killed by the coronavirus in SA.

One of the people that spoke up against Masechaba's "lack of discernment" was Bonnie.

"I appreciate all efforts being made to educate South Africans about Covid-19, but the video of father and son speaking fake Chinese is tone-deaf, cringeworthy and loaded with prejudiced rhetoric," she said.

