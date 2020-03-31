Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family'
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has given social media users a stern warning not to disrespect her family members on her public platform.
This comes after Ntsiki started a series of tweets asking her followers whether a girl who was sexually abused by her father was still expected to respect him.
“I wanna ask a sincere and genuine question. Let's say a father sexually abuses his child. When she is a grown woman and angry at him. does the world still expect her to respect him? This is a random example. I just wanna know if parents ever get held accountable for being toxic.”
I wanna ask a sincere and genuine question....Let's say a father sexually abuses his child. When she is a grown woman and angry at him..does the world still expect her to respect him?— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 30, 2020
This is a random example
I just wanna know if parents ever get held accountable for being toxic
Although she highlighted that her question was a random example, many of her followers couldn't help wondering why she was curious about this.
A follower tired to read between the lines and asked whether Ntsiki was talking about herself.
She rubbished the follower's remarks, saying he was looking to gossip as she would never put her ordeal on social media.
“Sundiphambanela wena. You want gossip and are projecting it. Stop this foolishness. If I was sexually abused as a child I wouldn't put it on Twitter nxa. You're annoying me. Gossipmonger.”
Sundiphambanela wena. You want gossip and are projecting it. Stop this foolishness. If I was sexually abused as a child I wouldn't put it on twitter nxa. You're annoying me. Gossipmonger https://t.co/G0GjOvsv5O— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
Known for being outspoken about certain issues, Ntsiki she should be allowed to unpack uncomfortable conversations without followers projecting anything onto her.
“If I was sexually abused as a child do you honestly think I would put it on Twitter??? gtfoh with your gossip mentality and allow me to unpack uncomfortable conversations without projecting onto me. Niyadika with your need for gossip and sensation.”
If I was sexually abused as a child do you HONESTLY think I would put it on twitter??? Gtfoh with your gossip mentality and allow me to unpack uncomfortable conversations without projecting onto me. Niyadika with your need for gossip and sensation— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
Because right now your moment of gossip is undermining the women who have really experienced child sexual abuse....pls grow up. It's late— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
Realising how heated things were getting between himself and the poet, the follower quickly apologised for jumping to conclusions, and blamed Ntsiki for the wording in her post.
Ntsiki wasn't having any of it, and claimed the follower jumped to conclusions because of what he read in the media about her father and mother distancing themselves from the poet.
“No, nothing wrong with my wording. You have been reading media and you added one and one and came to your own conclusion. Stop.”
No nothing wrong with my wording. You have been reading media and you added 1 and 1 and came to your own conclusion. Stop https://t.co/yZhVii2Hih— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
She then gave her followers advice: “Guys, you will get into serious trouble for spreading false information. This is real life. You cannot assume anything with anybody's tweets unless people explicitly say something. Careful.”
Guys......you will get into serious trouble for spreading false information. This is real life.— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
You cannot assume anything with anybody's tweets unless people EXPLICITLY say something. Careful
Earlier this week, Ntsiki's open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa sent shock waves through social media. This led to her father, former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Thami Mazwai, and mother her distancing themselves from it.
Thami said he was “disappointed and shocked” at his daughter's letter, which accused Ramaphosa, among other things, of “appeasing the white master” and “putting money ahead of your own people”.
Though she hasn't said much about reports that her parents have distanced themselves from her recent scathing letter to the president, Ntsiki warned her followers not to disrespect her family members.
“As long as they don't try to damage my father's reputation by projecting, I am happy to engage. I have many issues with my dad and have always been open about it, but he is not a sexual predator, shem. Not ever. Don't disrespect my family.”
“Don't use my platform to disrespect my family. I've never given you that permission.”
As long as they don't try to damage my father's reputation by projecting I am happy to engage. I have many issues with my dad and have always been open about it....but he is NOT a sexual predator Shem.....not ever! Don't disrespect my family https://t.co/xMyOlhAKl7— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
Don't use my platform to disrespect my family.....Iv never given you that permission.— NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) March 31, 2020
Even after her stern warning, some felt she was contradicting herself because she recently disrespected the president.
Here are some reactions:
Hope you will do the same dear! Respect is earned, so your behavior tells us about your family background. That's it! Tell them to teach you manners. U can't attack a president like that as if u are God. This virus is killing wena— Tee (@Tee47920682) March 31, 2020
Ntsiki let them do, continue speaking truth to power. They are mad, zuma was criticized many times being abused in front of us so why is it that this one can't be critized. Its madness. They attack you attack them back. They will stop.— Africlassique #Gatsheni (@siyabon81683024) March 31, 2020