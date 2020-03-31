Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Don’t use my platform to disrespect my family'

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has given social media users a stern warning not to disrespect her family members on her public platform.

This comes after Ntsiki started a series of tweets asking her followers whether a girl who was sexually abused by her father was still expected to respect him.

“I wanna ask a sincere and genuine question. Let's say a father sexually abuses his child. When she is a grown woman and angry at him. does the world still expect her to respect him? This is a random example. I just wanna know if parents ever get held accountable for being toxic.”